Technical issue causes flight disruption at Geneva Airport
Flights were disrupted at Geneva Airport on Tuesday after a technical problem at the air traffic controller Skyguide prevented take-offs and landings. Flights have resumed but delays are expected throughout the day, officials say.
Half of all flights were able to resume shortly after 10am, some fifty minutes after the disruption began, and 80% were running at around 11:30am, airport officials said.
But delays are expected throughout the day, Geneva Airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat told the Keystone-ATS news agency, confirming a report in lematin.ch.
On Tuesday morning, eleven flights had to be diverted to Basel, Lyon or their departure city.
Passengers should contact their airline to find out the status of their flight, officials say.
Air traffic controller Skyguide said it had temporarily closed Geneva airspace as a precautionary measure following a technical incident. The 80% restriction will remain in force for 24 hours.
The company carried out a software update on Monday night. But certain components of the system were not loaded correctly. It was necessary to revert to the previous instrument and resort to a controlled restart. Zurich airspace was not affected. The safety of all flights and passengers was guaranteed, the company added.
