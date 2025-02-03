Centre Party duo to vie for Swiss ministerial job

The Center Party has two official candidates for the Federal Council Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Two candidates from the Centre Party have officially declared themselves in the running to take a vacant position in the seven-seat Swiss federal government.

2 minutes

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

St Gallen parliamentarian and Farmers’ Association President Markus Ritter and Zug cantonal councillor Martin Pfister have put their names forward.

The party was unable to find a female candidate to succeed Viola Amherd on the Federal Council. Amherd is stepping down as defence minister at the end of March.

+ Swiss defence minister denies ‘chaotic’ handover

The 57-year-old organic farmer, Markus Ritter, announced his candidacy last week. It was only on Monday morning, at the last minute, that the nomination of Martin Pfister from Zug was announced. Pfister, who is little known at federal level, is 61 years old and has been Zug’s Director of Health since 2016.

Ritter is considered the favourite in the race. He is President of the Swiss Farmers’ Union and is considered influential and well-connected in the Federal Palace.

+ The top Swiss job that nobody wants

However, if he is elected, he would be the second person from St Gallen in the national government alongside current finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

The election of Martin Pfister would only be the third time that a Zug citizen has been elected to the federal government. The last member of the Federal Council from Zug was Hans Hürlimann from 1974 to 1982.

More

More Markus Ritter enters race for seat in Swiss government This content was published on Markus Ritter from the Centre Party has thrown his hat into the ring to succeed Defence Minister Viola Amherd on the seven-seat Swiss government. Read more: Markus Ritter enters race for seat in Swiss government

Translated from Italian with DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.