Centre Party duo to vie for Swiss ministerial job

The 57-year-old organic farmer, Markus Ritter, announced his candidacy last week. It was only on Monday morning, at the last minute, that the nomination of Martin Pfister from Zug was announced. Pfister, who is little known at federal level, is 61 years old and has been Zug’s Director of Health since 2016.
Ritter is considered the favourite in the race. He is President of the Swiss Farmers’ Union and is considered influential and well-connected in the Federal Palace.
However, if he is elected, he would be the second person from St Gallen in the national government alongside current finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter.
The election of Martin Pfister would only be the third time that a Zug citizen has been elected to the federal government. The last member of the Federal Council from Zug was Hans Hürlimann from 1974 to 1982.
