Swiss cantons spared duty to create new traveller transit sites

The government has decided to abandon a project that imposed binding provisions on cantons.
The number of transit spaces required, their distribution between the regions and their development will be coordinated between the cantons, the Federal Office of Culture (FOC) told Keystone-ATS.
The government, for its part, will implement the measures mentioned in the concept that fall within its remit. “It is not, therefore, the project to build transit areas that has been abandoned, but the binding method for the cantons to achieve this”, the FOC points out.
Infrastructure funding was one of the factors that prompted the cantons to vote against the project. The government was not in a position to make a financial commitment to contribute to the costs of developing the areas.
