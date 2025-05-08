Federal coffers to get CHF100 million boost from Swiss Post

The dividend will be paid out of available earnings for the 2024 financial year, which amounted to CHF324 million on an operating income of around CHF7.6 billion. Keystone-SDA

Swiss Post will pay a dividend of CHF100 million ($121 million) to the Confederation this year, the company announced on Thursday at the end of its annual general meeting. The entire amount will be paid into the federal coffers.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Confédération touchera 100 millions de francs de La Poste Original Read more: La Confédération touchera 100 millions de francs de La Poste

According to the press release issued by Swiss Post, the dividend will be paid out of available earnings for the 2024 financial year, which amounted to CHF324 million on an operating income of around CHF7.6 billion. The company presented its annual accounts in mid-March.

At the annual general meeting, the Swiss Confederation, as the sole shareholder of Swiss Post, approved all the proposals made by the board of directors, including the annual result. It also granted full discharge to the members of the Board of Directors for the 2024 financial year.

