Federal coffers to get CHF100 million boost from Swiss Post
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Federal coffers to get CHF100 million boost from Swiss Post
Swiss Post will pay a dividend of CHF100 million ($121 million) to the Confederation this year, the company announced on Thursday at the end of its annual general meeting. The entire amount will be paid into the federal coffers.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
La Confédération touchera 100 millions de francs de La Poste
Original
According to the press release issued by Swiss Post, the dividend will be paid out of available earnings for the 2024 financial year, which amounted to CHF324 million on an operating income of around CHF7.6 billion. The company presented its annual accounts in mid-March.
More
More
Swiss Post sets out to reinvent the post office
This content was published on
Swiss Post is one of the most lauded institutions in Switzerland, which is why efforts to reinvent it face some scepticism.
At the annual general meeting, the Swiss Confederation, as the sole shareholder of Swiss Post, approved all the proposals made by the board of directors, including the annual result. It also granted full discharge to the members of the Board of Directors for the 2024 financial year.
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
The Böögg, Switzerland’s exploding psychic snowman
French authorities order Nestlé to remove its filtration system
This content was published on
Authorities in the south of France have served formal notice to Nestlé Waters, a subsidiary of the Swiss food giant, to "withdraw within two months" its microfiltration system for its Perrier mineral water.
Switzerland to hold referendum on introducing electronic ID
This content was published on
The Swiss are set to vote on the introduction of e-ID after the Federal Chancellery confirmed enough valid signatures were submitted by opponents of the federal law on electronic identity.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.