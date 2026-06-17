Swiss Senate seeks to allow deportations outside Europe

The Council of States wants to allow deportations outside Europe Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Senate would like to see the government play a role in setting up repatriation centres for asylum seekers in third countries. The Senate regards this as an effective solution for the repatriation of people who no longer have the right to reside in Switzerland.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Ständerat will Rückführungen ausserhalb Europas ermöglichen Original Read more: Ständerat will Rückführungen ausserhalb Europas ermöglichen

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In March of this year, the European Union tightened its migration policy and approved the concept of so-called “return hubs”. Under this concept, rejected asylum seekers are to be taken to centres outside Europe, where they will await repatriation to their country of origin.

Back in the summer of 2024, the Swiss Parliament approved a similar transit agreement – with the difference that it applied exclusively to Eritreans.

By participating in the implementation of the so-called “return hubs”, the Swiss Senate aims to relieve the pressure on the national asylum system and accommodation capacities. On Wednesday, the Senate adopted a motion to this effect tabled by parliamentarian Petra Gössi by 27 votes to 10, with six abstentions.

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More Swiss position Can Switzerland latch on to EU plans for migrant deporation centres? This content was published on The Swiss government welcomed the EU’s decision to set up deportation centres in third countries. Joint pilot projects with like-minded countries are conceivable. Read more: Can Switzerland latch on to EU plans for migrant deporation centres?

“We must create additional tools to ensure that people required to leave the country actually do so,” said Gössi in the Senate. Internal security requires a clear framework. Furthermore, the EU has changed course with its new Return Regulation.

Participation in a return hub project would enable the internationally coordinated, legally underpinned return of rejected asylum seekers and could help relieve the pressure on the national asylum system.

Justice minister sees numerous risks

Justice Minister Beat Jans, as well as the left-wing members of the Senate, unsuccessfully moved to reject the motion. While the relocation of asylum procedures and deportations to a third country is not legally impossible, provided the relevant legislative amendments are made, there are numerous risks. For instance, previous initiatives at the European level have so far proved inefficient. “All return hubs have failed to date,” said Jans.

Given the failure of previous projects, the difficulty in finding a partner state, the potential dependence on that partner state and the uncertain benefits, the government intends to adopt a wait-and-see approach for the time being. Furthermore, approaches to outsourcing to third countries would, at best, complement national systems, but not replace them.

The House of Representatives will now debate the motion.

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