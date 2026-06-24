Swiss government backs compulsory civil protection service

The government is introducing compulsory service in the security sector Keystone-SDA

Swiss men will be required to serve in the security sector, whether in the armed forces or in disaster response. In response to a request from Parliament, the federal government decided on Wednesday to merge civil defence and civilian service.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le gouvernement introduit l’obligation de servir dans la sécurité Original Read more: Le gouvernement introduit l’obligation de servir dans la sécurité

The aim is not only to ensure that the civil protection service has sufficient personnel, but also to reduce the number of military personnel leaving the armed forces to take up civilian service, the government explains in a press release. The scope of civil protection services will be expanded.

Conscripts will not be able to choose between military service and disaster response service. Those who are unable to fulfil this obligation on grounds of conscience will still be able to apply to perform alternative civilian service in the field of disaster response.

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More Swiss Politics Why the Swiss civilian service model is an exception This content was published on Many of the 68 countries worldwide that impose compulsory military service offer a civilian alternative. They are usually more restrictive. Read more: Why the Swiss civilian service model is an exception

The new service will fall under the remit of the cantons. It will have a statutory strength of 72,000 personnel, with an actual strength of 96,000.

The government is currently consulting the cantons on these basic principles. On this basis, it will then draw up a draft bill to be put out for consultation.

The introduction of compulsory civil protection service requires a constitutional amendment and a referendum. If approved by the people and the cantons, it could be implemented from 2031 or 2032.

Translated from German, sub-edited by jdp

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