The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss government backs compulsory civil protection service

The government is introducing compulsory service in the security sector
The government is introducing compulsory service in the security sector Keystone-SDA

Swiss men will be required to serve in the security sector, whether in the armed forces or in disaster response. In response to a request from Parliament, the federal government decided on Wednesday to merge civil defence and civilian service.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government backs compulsory civil protection service
Listening: Swiss government backs compulsory civil protection service
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The aim is not only to ensure that the civil protection service has sufficient personnel, but also to reduce the number of military personnel leaving the armed forces to take up civilian service, the government explains in a press release. The scope of civil protection services will be expanded.

Conscripts will not be able to choose between military service and disaster response service. Those who are unable to fulfil this obligation on grounds of conscience will still be able to apply to perform alternative civilian service in the field of disaster response.

More

The new service will fall under the remit of the cantons. It will have a statutory strength of 72,000 personnel, with an actual strength of 96,000.

The government is currently consulting the cantons on these basic principles. On this basis, it will then draw up a draft bill to be put out for consultation.

The introduction of compulsory civil protection service requires a constitutional amendment and a referendum. If approved by the people and the cantons, it could be implemented from 2031 or 2032.

Translated from German, sub-edited by jdp

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR