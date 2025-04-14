The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Is pig racing a sport? Swiss judges to decide

The Olma pig race occupies the Swiss judiciary
The Olma pig race occupies the Swiss judiciary Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Is pig racing a sport? Swiss judges to decide
Listening: Is pig racing a sport? Swiss judges to decide

The traditional Olma pig race is not a sporting event and may therefore not be authorised by the city of St Gallen under the title of sports betting. This is the view of the intercantonal gambling watchdog, which has appealed to the Federal Court.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The pigs racing at the Olma Food and Agriculture fair, Switzerland’s largest trade fair open to the public, want to get to the feed trough at the finish line as quickly as possible. The audience wants their favourite pig to win. And the Intercantonal Gambling Supervisory Authority wants the event to be authorised under the correct name in accordance with the Gambling Act.

+ Winners and losers: sports betting in Switzerland

After the St Gallen administrative court rejected its complaint, the gambling watchdog appealed to the Federal Court. The latter upheld the appeal and ruled that the authority was entitled to check whether bets on the pigs were bets or lotteries.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Courthouse

More

Swiss man charged for planned jihad trip

This content was published on The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed charges against a 21-year-old Swiss national with the Federal Criminal Court for a planned jihad trip.

Read more: Swiss man charged for planned jihad trip
Property prices up slightly

More

Swiss property prices up slightly in Q1

This content was published on Transaction prices for owner-occupied homes in Switzerland rose slightly in the first quarter of 2025. Demand is being supported in particular by mortgage rates, which remain low.

Read more: Swiss property prices up slightly in Q1
Long traffic jams and major traffic obstructions expected at Easter

More

Swiss brace for major Easter traffic jams

This content was published on The Swiss Federal Roads Office is again expecting traffic jams and major traffic obstructions on the north-south axis over the Easter holidays.

Read more: Swiss brace for major Easter traffic jams

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR