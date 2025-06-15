Thousands took to Swiss streets for women’s strike

Tens of thousands of women demonstrated in Swiss cities on Saturday afternoon to demand equal pay, an end to violence against women and safe access to voluntary abortion.

Français fr Des milliers de personnes dans la rue pour la grève des femmes Original Read more: Des milliers de personnes dans la rue pour la grève des femmes

In Geneva, a large gathering formed at Cornavin train station by mid-afternoon, before marching towards the lake and crossing the Mont-Blanc bridge. Their route ended at Parc des Bastions. Purple was the dominant colour.

Geneva police counted 3,500 participants in the procession. The Keystone-SDA news agency counted several thousand more. Slogans, far from focusing just on issues of gender equality, often referred to the war in Gaza. Numerous Palestinian flags were seen.

In Fribourg, the Feminist Strike collective said in a press release that the demonstration had brought together 3,000 women, trans and non-binary people and men. However, organisers complained that the route imposed on them by authorities prevented the parade from passing by the station area.

In Bern, a procession set off from the Schützenmatte square before making its way through the city centre to the Federal Palace in sweltering heat. According to a Keystone journalist, more than 10,000 people took part in the demonstration, held under the slogan “United in Resistance”.

The organisers put the number of participants at 35,000.

The demonstrators expressed their demands with slogans such as “My body – my choice” and “Your children all think queer”. A minute’s silence was observed in memory of all the women and queer people around the world who have been victims of patriarchal and sexualised violence.

In Zurich, well over 10,000 people marched through the city centre according to the cantonal police – 55,000 according to organisers. Many showed a sense of humour.

“I’d rather be at the swimming pool,” read the cardboard sign of one participant who, like many others, was suffering from the heat. It was 32 °C in the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

Around 5,000 people took part in the demonstration in Basel, several thousand in Lucerne, and almost 2,000 in St Gallen, and around 600 in Bellinzona.

