Toblerone invests in Bern and puts new emphasis on Swiss cross

In this picture from 2008, the Matterhorn (and hidden bear) appear on the Toblerone packaging. Keystone

Since US multinational Mondelēz relocated part of Toblerone production to Slovakia in 2023, the company is no longer allowed to call its chocolate “Swiss made”. The Matterhorn logo has also disappeared. Instead, a fictitious mountain logo adorns the packaging – until now.

SRF

In future, most Toblerone products will feature a Swiss cross on the packaging. Mondelēz says it wants to emphasise the triangular chocolate’s connection with Switzerland. Whether the move away from the Matterhorn was a mistake – the company has left this question unanswered.

“We opted for the Swiss cross because it is recognised around the world as a symbol of origin and solidarity with Switzerland,” said Anna van Riesen, country manager at Mondelēz International.

At the same time, Mondelēz is expanding the factory in Bern-Brünnen – at a cost of CHF65 million ($80 million). “The factory has been an important pillar in our European chocolate network for decades; around 90% of Toblerone products are manufactured there,” she said.

“We’re seeing increased interest in premium chocolate worldwide and the potential this harbours for our iconic Toblerone brand,” she said, adding that the investment would modernise the factory in Bern and expand capacity.

A new production line is planned to go into operation in autumn. In addition, the production facility for chocolate and nougat is to be expanded and the rest of the infrastructure modernised. Four million Toblerone products are currently manufactured in Bern-Brünnen every day.

SRF. sda/swam;ledn;brus. Translated from German by DeepL/ts

