New Swiss government jet too big for hangar

The new Federal Council jet does not fit into the existing federal hangar at Bern-Belp Airport. The aircraft is therefore expected to be stored at the military airfield in Payerne for the next two years.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

On Wednesday, the Federal Office of Armaments (Armasuisse) indirectly confirmed several media reports at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The Bombardier Global 7500 does not fit into the existing federal buildings in Bern-Belp due to its size.

A media spokeswoman wrote that due to the requirement criteria for the new state aircraft, it was clear from the outset that structural measures would be necessary in Bern-Belp for all aircraft types in question.

