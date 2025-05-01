Trade unions mobilise against right-wing extremist circles

Under the motto 'Solidarity instead of agitation - strong together!' May Day events are taking place throughout Switzerland this Thursday. The trade unions have called on the working population to mobilise against right-wing extremist circles.

The social and trade union movement faces the challenge of asserting itself against the alliance of right-wing extremists, large corporations and the neoliberal elite, according to an appeal by the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB) in the run-up to Labour Day.

“Right-wing extremists around the world are working hand in hand with billionaires, libertarians and fundamentalist circles against the working population,” said the SGB. A counter-revolution of big business against the social progress of recent decades is underway. Gender equality and other hard-won rights are being attacked head-on.

Agitation against foreigners and other minorities is being used to distract attention from the real problems, while the welfare state and labour law are being systematically dismantled, the umbrella organisation continued. The purchasing power of working people is falling, while shareholders and entrepreneurs are getting richer. However, no solutions are being offered to concrete problems such as the loss of purchasing power and rising rents.

Events in over 50 municipalities

The trade union federation is expecting tens of thousands of people to take to the streets again on May 1 this year. Festivals, demonstrations and events will take place in over 50 towns and municipalities.

The speeches by the two Social Democrat government ministers are likely to attract a great deal of interest. Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will appear in Fribourg and Beat Jans in Olten. The Social Democrat Party’s co-chairs Mattea Meyer and Cédric Wermuth will be appearing at several events.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

