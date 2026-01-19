Bandidos-Hells Angels trial begins in Geneva
A trial into a gunfight and brawl in 2022 between bikers from rival gangs - the Bandidos and the Hells Angels - opened on Monday in the Swiss city.
Four defendants, aged 53, 64, and two in their thirties, are in court under tight security.
Two of the protagonists are on trial for attempted murder and endangering the lives of others. The other two also took part in a brawl that broke out in a cafe on the rue de l’Ecole-de-Médecine in Geneva in May 2022, but were not responsible for the shots exchanged.
One of the defendants is also charged with murder in connection with stabbings in 2019 in a drugs case in Annemasse, near Geneva.
The public prosecutor intends to request prison sentences of over ten years.
Following problems at a trial between the two biker gangs in Bern in 2022, security in Geneva has been stepped up.
