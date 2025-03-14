Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Pfister to become new Swiss defence minister

Newly elected Swiss government minister, Martin Pfister, will take over as head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport from 1 April.

The Federal Council made the appointment official on Friday as it divided up ministerial responsibilities.

Centrist political parties wanted this department, Pfister said after his election on Wednesday. He will quickly have to prove himself and get a department in crisis back on track.

The other six Federal Councillors will remain in their present posts.

