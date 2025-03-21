Vaud government removes Valérie Dittli from finance minister role

Valérie Dittli no longer in charge of financial matters for canton Vaud. Keystone-SDA

The Vaud government announced on Friday that it had removed Valérie Dittli from her role as finance minister in the western Swiss region. This follows an external audit that concluded that the government must take urgent measures to ensure the "proper functioning" of the state.

Français fr Vaud: Valérie Dittli n'est plus en charge des Finances

The audit, which was commissioned in January from former Neuchâtel minister Jean Studer, was presented at a press conference on Friday.

It concludes that the government must take measures “as quickly as possible” to ensure “the proper functioning of the state and to protect the health of the employees concerned”, wrote the Vaud government in its press release on Friday.

The report highlights “a seriously impaired collaboration” between Dittli and the Director General of Taxation, Marinette Kellenberger. This bad understanding extends “beyond the two protagonists”, it wrote.

Also, a request by Valérie Dittli to cancel tax assessments was considered “not legal” by Studer. His report also noted “a possible breach of official secrecy”.

From June 1, Christelle Luisier will take over the tax department and the financial analysis and management service. These will be attached to the department of the president, which also covers the department of institutions, territory and sport. Pending this transfer, Frédéric Borloz, deputy head of the finance department, will ensure the transition.

Criminal complaint

For her part, Valérie Dittli will retain responsibility for the other areas of her department, namely agriculture, viticulture and veterinary affairs. The exact composition of her department could not be finalised due to her absence on sick leave over the last few days. The government will examine the scope of her department “shortly”.

Marinette Kellenberger, who was also singled out in the Studer report, has decided to take early retirement. This will take effect as soon as a successor arrives.

The government has also filed a criminal complaint against X for breach of official secrecy. The complaint relates to “the numerous leaks” that accompanied the analysis conducted by Studer. His report will also be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of canton Vaud, which will have to decide whether or not to open a criminal investigation into a possible breach of official secrecy.

