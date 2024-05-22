Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Swiss Politics

What is at stake in the two initiatives on healthcare costs?

Rising healthcare costs are the main concern of Swiss voters. In the federal referendum on June 9, citizens will vote on two popular initiatives aimed at limiting healthcare costs, but the proposed solutions are different.

This content was published on
1 minute

Journalist based in Bern. I am particularly interested in topics about society, politics and social media. Previously I worked in regional media, for the newspaper Journal du Jura and Radio Jura bernois. 

Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001. 

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR