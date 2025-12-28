What lies ahead for Switzerland: the major political issues of 2026

The coming year promises to be a landmark one for Swiss politics. It will be decisive for the future of relations between Switzerland and its European neighbours. And Swiss citizens will have an exceptionally busy voting schedule.

The year 2026 will be a moment of truth for relations between Switzerland and the European Union. The Swiss and European parliaments are set to vote on a new package of agreements to stabilise and develop their ties.

This issue has already dominated the political scene this year. A consultation phase ended in October, allowing political parties, associations, and cantons to define their positions. After analysing the results, the government plans to adjust certain points and is expected to submit a proposal to parliament in March.

The federal parliament will start debating it in spring. These discussions promise to be heated and will undoubtedly enliven parliamentary sessions. Only the right-wing Swiss People’s Party is categorically opposed to what is known as Bilateral III.

For the other political parties, it’s a “yes”, but with various “buts”. The left-wing Social Democrats want protection against dismissal for labour union representatives. The Centre Party has made demands related to immigration. The centre-right Radical-Liberals criticise automatic adoption of European law. And farmers say they will fight to retain their autonomy in food matters.

The process does not stop in Bern. The agreements will also have to be ratified by the Council of the EU and then by the European Parliament in autumn. In Brussels, political groups have begun analysing the 1,800-page package under the leadership of Christophe Grudler, rapporteur for relations with Switzerland. “There is some criticism, but a majority of MEPs now want good and lasting relations with Switzerland,” he says.

For the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, the halberds now symbolise the fight against the agreements with the EU. Keystone / Christian Beutler

The referendum battle

If the treaty is approved by Swiss and European MPs, the final step will be the most delicate: convincing the Swiss people. A popular vote is scheduled for 2027, before the federal elections in October. But 2026 will be marked by another battle: the form of the vote.

The federal government wants to submit the agreement package to an optional referendum, which means that it would only need to be adopted by most of the people. However, the Swiss People’s Party plans to fight for a mandatory referendum, requiring a double majority of the people and the cantons. The aim is to make it more difficult for the treaty to be adopted.

Parliament will have to decide, but the question could also be put to the people with a popular initiative known as “Compass”, backed by three billionaire entrepreneurs. If passed, this would require a double majority for any agreement with Brussels.

Another initiative that may be put to the people in June could also jeopardise the new treaties with the EU: the People’s Party’s “No 10 million Swiss” initiative. The text calls for strict immigration controls and for measures to be introduced as soon as the population exceeds 9.5 million.

If it passes, Switzerland will have to limit the free movement of people, which could lead to termination of other bilateral agreements with the EU via the “guillotine clause”. In this context, the EU could decide not to finalise the new package.

An avalanche of popular votes

These two texts related to the European issue will not be the only ones submitted to Swiss voters this year. Nearly 20 initiativesExternal link recently obtained enough valid signatures and could be put to a popular vote in the near future.

The first Sunday of voting sets the tone: on March 8, four items will be put to the vote. The people will decide on the “200 francs is enough!” initiative. This text, supported by the People’s Party, the Swiss Union of Crafts and Small Businesses (USAM) and the Young Liberals (youth wing of the Radical-Liberals), proposes to reduce the radio and television license fee from CHF335 ($421) to CHF200 per year and to exempt all businesses. Revenue from the licence fee funds programmes of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, Swissinfo’s parent company.

On the same day, citizens will also vote on the introduction of individual taxation, intended to correct the “penalisation of married couples”. Two other items are also on the agenda: an initiative to guarantee the maintenance of cash in Switzerland by enshrining it in the Constitution; and a text calling for the creation of a climate fund.

Other busy voting Sundays will follow. Among the texts expected is the so-called “neutrality” initiative, supported by circles close to the People’s Party and the Pro Suisse association. It aims to exclude Switzerland from any membership of a military or defence alliance, except in the event of a direct attack, and limit Swiss participation in international sanctions to those decided by the United Nations.

In search of new trading partners

In Switzerland, foreign policy concerns are generally focused on the EU, which is seen as a big power. However, the greatest national humiliation in recent times came from Washington. When the United States imposed 39% tariffs on Swiss exports, it was a real shock. The fact that they have now been reduced to 15% has led to a collective sigh of relief, but has not dispelled the anger.

This was not only because the US is the second-most important market for Swiss exports after the EU, but above all because of the way this customs “diktat” was perceived: as an unscrupulous show of force aimed at extracting as much money as possible. In addition, it was announced on Swiss National Day.

Switzerland has few means to retaliate, but has set itself a clear goal. It aims to strengthen its strategy of diversification by concluding trade agreements with countries around the world. In a short space of time, several new agreements have been signed or are in the pipeline. This rapid pace is being dictated by other countries, most of which are adopting the same strategy: reducing their dependence on the US, which is considered unpredictable.

Switzerland takes over OSCE chair for the third time

Taking over the chair of a paralysed organisation is not an enviable task, especially when you have to be persuaded to accept. For the third time (after 1996 and 2014), Switzerland is taking the helm of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), mainly because no other state got a consensus.

The OSCE covers the entire northern hemisphere, with 57 member states and a dozen cooperation partners. With a budget of CHF138 million, it remains inexpensive compared to other multilateral bodies. But reaching agreement on this budget is becoming increasingly difficult. The US is threatening to cut its contributions if the organisation does not focus on its “core missions”.

The Russian embassy in Bern has indicated that “support” for Switzerland’s candidacy should be understood as a kind of “down payment”, and Switzerland’s success will depend on its credibility as an impartial mediator. This is a diplomatic way of saying that Russia did not give concrete backing, and its “support” for Switzerland has been limited to not vetoing its candidacy.

Nevertheless, Switzerland should benefit from this presidency, both diplomatically and politically. The OSCE is the only platform where Europe, Russia, and the United States come together around the same table. A peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine involving the OSCE would be the ideal scenario for Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who will chair the organisation.

Edited by Samuel Jaberg. Translated from French by Julia Crawford/gw

