Will a farmers’ lobbyist or an ex-colonel become the next Swiss government minister?

On March 12, the Federal Assembly will decide whether Markus Ritter (left) or Markus Pfister will succeed Viola Amherd in the Federal Council. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The race to succeed Centre Party minister Viola Amherd in the Federal Council is tighter than expected. Markus Ritter, who heads the influential famer’s lobby and has been a parliamentarian for a decade, is the favourite. But Zug Health Minister Martin Pfister could spring a surprise.

Almost an hour before he was due to appear at the Centre Party delegates’ meeting in Visp last month, Ritter could be found in the café, chatting to party activists. His rival Pfister, on the other hand, arrived ten minutes before the start of the event, briefly greeted those present and went straight to his seat. The anecdote illustrates that the two official candidates to succeed Defence Minister Viola Amherd differ more in style than in substance.

The two men have basically expressed similar positions on the major political issues of the day. In particular, both have recognised the importance of agreements concluded with the European Union, while stressing the need to get three points right: wage protection, the safeguard clause on immigration and the settlement of disputes.

In terms of form, Ritter is described as a formidable lobbyist, while Pfister presents himself as more of a quiet force. These characteristics are seen as strengths by some parliamentarians and weaknesses by others. They will play an important role when the Federal Assembly made up of both chambers of parliament decides between the two on March 12.

Markus Ritter, influential but divisive

“I have good friends in Bern, but also people with whom I have had difficult political discussions,” says Ritter, when asked whether his status as favourite guarantees him a seat in government.

The 57-year-old from St. Gallen is a heavyweight in federal politics. Elected to the House of Representatives in 2011, he is a member of the powerful Economic Affairs and Taxation committee and has headed the Swiss Farmers’ Union (SFU) for 13 years.

As SFU president, he has developed a vast network in Bern and become one of the most influential members of parliament. His talents as a farmers’ lobbyist have drawn praise beyond the ranks of his party.

As head of the Swiss Farmers‘ Union, Markus Ritter defends farmers’ interests tooth and nail. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Senator Jacqueline de Quattro of the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party describes him as “formidable and effective” in this role. “He has got the better of us all at least once, and he’ll do it again,” she comments. She praises his skills and “strength of character”, but believes that the federal government does not need a chief lobbyist.

Ritter says he is keen to take over the ministry of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), currently headed by the outgoing minister. He is not deterred by the problems that plague it, including projects behind schedule, budget overruns and successive resignations by the armed forces and intelligence service bosses. “This is where the most interesting tasks lie,” he says.

In a geopolitical context where the United States is distancing itself from Europe, he advocates “well-armed neutrality”. “I will work to ensure that our army regains its defence capability. That is the great challenge,” he asserts.

De Quattro, however, is not convinced that the farmers’ leader is ready to about-turn and make a long-term commitment to defence. “I’m afraid that Markus Ritter will look for the first opportunity to take over the economic affairs ministry, on which the Federal Office for Agriculture depends. His heart lies with agriculture and he won’t be able to resist. But we need stability in the DDPS,” she says.

Markus Ritter has a reputation as a formidable lobbyist in parliament. Keystone / Anthony Anex

As he admits, Ritter has made enemies in the federal parliament, especially among the Greens. “He has been harbouring a grudge against environmentalists for years, because of an information campaign on pesticides,” says Green Party parliamentarian Christophe Clivaz.

“He has torpedoed several projects put forward by the Greens,” Clivaz continues, citing particularly a counter-proposal to the biodiversity initiative, which parliament rejected. “He is waging a fundamental battle against environmental organisations.”

This may seem paradoxical, given that Ritter runs an organic farm. He handed over the operational management of his farm to his two sons a few years ago, but regularly helps them out.

If he were to become a government minister, he would devote his limited spare time to the family farm. “I’d be happy to continue looking after my bees and working a little with my animals,” he says. “It’s a meditative activity, which keeps you moving and allows you to switch off.”

Ritter is also known for his conservative stance on social issues. A devout Catholic, he opposed the decriminalisation of abortion and abstained from the parliamentary vote on marriage for same-sex couples. He also opposes legalisation of cannabis and active assisted suicide. This is likely to appeal to the conservative right, but to repel the left.

The federal government candidate also affirms his attachment to Swiss Abroad voters. “I know a lot of people who work in agriculture in Canada, the United States and Latin America,” he says.

Martin Pfister, little known but convincing

The press has dubbed him the “big unknown”. Pfister laughed about this when introducing himself to the media, referring to his tall stature.

Health minister for canton Zug since 2016, Pfister has indeed entered the race for the federal government with a major handicap: he does not sit in the federal parliament. The last time a non-parliamentarian was elected to the government was at the end of 2007 when Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf was voted in.

At the helm of health in the canton of Zug, Martin Pfister, pictured here with former health minister Alain Berset, won praise for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Keystone

The 61-year-old will therefore have to capitalise on his experience as a cantonal minister to compensate for not being well known in the corridors of the Federal Palace. In Zug, Pfister enjoys a good deal of sympathy even among the ranks of the left, although some have criticised his attitude to the Zug government’s fiscal policy as “lacking courage”.

Andreas Lustenberger of the Green Party is used to working with him on the cantonal parliament’s health committee. “He’s a pleasure to work with. He always tries to provide transparent information, listens carefully and takes account of different opinions,” says Lustenberger.

The Zug Green Party representative also sees Pfister as a politician capable of building majorities. “The government projects that he presents in committee are usually accepted. He is capable of discussing with all parties and finding a balanced compromise,” Lustenberger explains. This is a quality that could stand him in good stead to succeed Amherd at the head of the defence ministry, as she has often failed to convince her government colleagues.

Pfister has another important advantage in his bid for this post, namely his military background as a former colonel. He believes he is well equipped to take over the DDPS. “I am already preparing to take over. We will have to see what’s going well and what is not, set priorities and act quickly,” he says.

Martin Pfister is presenting himself as a more urbane candidate than his rival. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

The former colonel believes that Switzerland’s defence strategy needs to be reviewed. “Switzerland must react to the changing international geopolitical situation. Our European partners will play an important role, because in future we will be able to rely less on the power of the United States,” he says.

He is not well known in the federal parliament. However, the first reactions to his candidacy in parliamentary corridors were positive. “I hear nothing but positive things about him,” De Quattro said before the hearings.

Geneva Citizens Movement (MCG) senator Mauro Poggia worked with him at the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors. He describes him as a man with a solid knowledge of his portfolios. “He is discreet, respectful of others and capable of arguing without raising his voice,” says Poggia.

Despite his reserved nature and lack of experience in national politics, he believes that the candidate from Zug is capable of taking on a ministerial role. “It’s the post that makes the man,” he comments.

Pfister also presents himself as a more urban and less conservative candidate than his rival. He is a historian, specialist in German language and culture. He taught at the University of Fribourg, as well as at compulsory school level, before heading economic umbrella organisations and then working as an independent consultant.

In his spare time, he enjoys jogging, is interested in culture and attaches great importance to reading, which he intends to continue if elected.

However, if joins the federal government Pfister will probably have to give up playing the trombone in a carnival band. It was at Carnival that he met his Brazilian wife, Cacilda. With an international family, he attaches great importance to the electorate of Swiss Abroad. “I studied for a short period in the United States,” he says. “If I had to give one piece of advice to my son, I’d tell him to go and live abroad for a while, and get to know another culture.”

Edited by Samuel Jaberg. Adapted from French by Julia Crawford/ac

