Wolf shot in central Switzerland after killing sheep

Uri gamekeeper shoots wolf after sheep killed Keystone-SDA

A wolf that was designated for culling by the canton of Uri was shot by gamekeepers on Tuesday night.

The predator had previously killed nine sheep in an area protected by an electric fence. The canton issued a shooting order after the sheep killings.

Wildlife authorities shot the wolf in the night from October 14 to 15 within the shooting perimeter on an agricultural area in Hospental, the Uri Department of Security announced on Wednesday.

The dead wolf was transferred to the Center for Fish and Wildlife Medicine (FIWI) in Bern for medical examination. The genetic analysis of the animal will be carried out at the Conservation Biology Laboratory at the University of Lausanne.

