The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss man charged for planned jihad trip

Courthouse
The Federal Criminal Court. Keystone / Alessandro Crinari
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss man charged for planned jihad trip
Listening: Swiss man charged for planned jihad trip

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed charges against a 21-year-old Swiss national with the Federal Criminal Court for a planned jihad trip.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The accused allegedly supported the banned terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

+ What does it mean to declare a group a terrorist organisation?

In particular, he planned to travel to Somalia to join IS there, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said on Monday.

The young man is also alleged to have sent IS propaganda material to various people and possessed depictions of violence.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The Olma pig race occupies the Swiss judiciary

More

Is pig racing a sport? Swiss judges to decide

This content was published on The traditional Olma pig race is not a sporting event and may therefore not be authorised by the city of St Gallen under the title of sports betting, says the intercantonal gambling watchdog.

Read more: Is pig racing a sport? Swiss judges to decide
Property prices up slightly

More

Swiss property prices up slightly in Q1

This content was published on Transaction prices for owner-occupied homes in Switzerland rose slightly in the first quarter of 2025. Demand is being supported in particular by mortgage rates, which remain low.

Read more: Swiss property prices up slightly in Q1
Long traffic jams and major traffic obstructions expected at Easter

More

Swiss brace for major Easter traffic jams

This content was published on The Swiss Federal Roads Office is again expecting traffic jams and major traffic obstructions on the north-south axis over the Easter holidays.

Read more: Swiss brace for major Easter traffic jams

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR