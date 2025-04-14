Swiss man charged for planned jihad trip
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed charges against a 21-year-old Swiss national with the Federal Criminal Court for a planned jihad trip.
The accused allegedly supported the banned terrorist group Islamic State (IS).
In particular, he planned to travel to Somalia to join IS there, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said on Monday.
The young man is also alleged to have sent IS propaganda material to various people and possessed depictions of violence.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
