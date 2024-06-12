Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Counting irregularities: Swiss vote to be repeated

Zug parliament
Zug parliament: perforated ballot papers caused confusion in municipal polling stations. Keystone

The Swiss canton of Zug will repeat the vote on the transparency initiative on September 22. It had been declared invalid on Sunday due to incorrect counting.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA/ts

The cantonal government said on Wednesday that only four of the 11 municipalities in Zug had counted correctly. There were “minor” discrepancies in three municipalities and “significant” discrepancies in the remaining four.

+ OSCE observers to analyse Swiss vote counting error

Perforated ballot papers for the transparency initiative had caused confusion in the municipal polling stations. This consisted of three parts, one for the initiative, one for the counter-proposal and one for the run-off question. In order for the vote to be valid, all three ballot papers had to be returned.

It was the first time that canton Zug had perforated ballot papers. This was intended to make counting easier for the polling stations. However, some municipalities failed to declare the incomplete ballots invalid.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

Baby crocodile

More

Crocodiles from Lausanne find new home in Morocco

This content was published on 16 young West African crocodiles bred by the Aquatis aquarium in Lausanne were transported to Morocco on Wednesday. 60 years after their disappearance, the reptiles are to be gradually reintroduced into their natural environment there.

Read more: Crocodiles from Lausanne find new home in Morocco

