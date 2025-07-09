The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Swiss Politics

Zurich police arrest 38 football and hockey fans after violent incidents

Grasshopper's supporters light smoke flares.
Grasshopper's supporters light smoke flares. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich police arrest 38 football and hockey fans after violent incidents
Listening: Zurich police arrest 38 football and hockey fans after violent incidents

Zurich police have investigated 48 cases of fan violence at stadiums in the Swiss city since last autumn and arrested a total of 38 people, Swiss public television, SRF, reports.

This content was published on
2 minutes
SRF

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Among the 48 incidents investigated by a special Zurich police taskforce, 30 were related to the football team FC Zurich, 8 to Grasshopper Club Zurich, and two each for the ice hockey clubs ZSC Lions and EHC Kloten. In six cases, the affiliation could not be determined.

The cantonal police and the Zurich and Winterthur city police have confirmed that 38 people have been arrested, aged between 14 and 36 years old.

A total of 180 dangerous objects have been confiscated, including over 40 knives, as well as pepper spray, and other weapons.

More

On 26 occasions fans were subject to restrictions under the Hooligan Concordat, an agreement between cantons to combat violence at sporting events. These included bans from certain areas and reporting requirements during matches.

In their campaign against fan violence, the police also focused on minors who were identified during investigations. Their parents were informed, and experts were consulted.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
26 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Heavy crowds expected at Swiss airports

More

Crowded airports expected in Switzerland this summer

This content was published on Switzerland's main airports are preparing for a busy summer holiday period. A number of changes have been introduced to improve passenger flows that are expected to be well above average in July and August.

Read more: Crowded airports expected in Switzerland this summer
Beznau power plant restarted after the Aare River cools down

More

Swiss nuclear power plant restarts as Aare River cools down

This content was published on The Beznau nuclear power station in canton Aargau has been generating electricity again since Tuesday, as the Aare River has cooled down. Both reactors had been disconnected last week.

Read more: Swiss nuclear power plant restarts as Aare River cools down
The ICRC has to cut its budget for next year by 17 per cent

More

Red Cross faces 17% budget cut

This content was published on The International Committee of the Red Cross must cut its budget by 17% by the end of the year.

Read more: Red Cross faces 17% budget cut

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR