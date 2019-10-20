The Green Party posted a record result in the elections to the House of Representatives. (Keystone/Peter Schneider)

Green parties are set to make major gains at the expense of parties to the right and the left in elections to the Swiss parliament according to a first nationwide forecast.

Based on results from a sample of individual municipalities, the GfS Bern research instituteexternal link has projected the left-wing Green Party winning 12.7% of the vote for the House of Representatives – up 5.6% on 2015. The centrist Liberal Greens are also poised to gain ground considerably – increasing their share of the vote to 7.6% from 4.6%.

"The spectacular gains for the Greens are a real surprise," says co-director Lukas Golder.

The leading right-wing Swiss People’s Party and the left-wing Social Democrats are set to lose voter support – down 3.1% and 2.4% respectively - compared with 2015.



Among the other two main parties, the centrist Christian Democrats are projected to gain very slightly while the centre-right Radical Liberal Party could lose marginally.

It’s not clear yet how the gains and losses in voter support translate into the number of seats for individual parties.

Turnout is just over 47%, according to pollsters.

In the outgoing parliament, the People’s Party was the largest group with 65 seats in the 200-strong House of Representatives, ahead of the Social Democrats with 42 seats, the Radicals with 33 seats and the Christian Democrats with 27 seats.

The Greens had 11 representatives and the Liberal Greens eight.

Final results are expected late on Sunday.



Elections 2019 Graphic House of Representatives

German-language abbreviations used.

BDP - Conservative Democratic Party; CSP - Christian Social Party of Switzerland; CVP - Christian Democratic Party; EVP - Protestant Party; FDP - Radical Liberal Party; GLP - Liberal Green Party; Grüne - Green Party; Lega - Lega dei Ticinesi; MCG – Geneva Citizens‘ Movement; PdA – Communist Party; SP - Social Democratic Party; SVP - Swiss People's Party.



Senate

In the elections to the 46-member Senate, the Greens look set to win at least one additional seat, while the People's Party and the Social Democrats lose at least one seat each, according to partial results.

Run-off elections are likely in several of the 26 cantons as candidates might fail to win an absolute majority – more than 50% of votes. A second round of polling will be held in November where necessary.

The Christian Democrats and the Radicals traditionally hold a clear majority in the Senate. Under the parliamentary system in Switzerland, both chambers have equal powers.

The new parliament will meet for the first time at the beginning of December. It will elect the seven-member multi-party government.



The below graphic shows initial results for the Senate and the distribution of seats that is currently available. However, final results may not be known until run-off elections have taken place in several cantons next month.



Elections 2019 Graphic Senat

German-language abbreviations used.BDP - Conservative Democratic Party; CSP - Christian Social Party of Switzerland; CVP - Christian Democratic Party; EVP - Protestant Party; FDP - Radical Liberal Party; GLP - Liberal Green Party; Grüne - Green Party; Lega - Lega dei Ticinesi; MCG – Geneva Citizens‘ Movement; PdA – Communist Party; SP - Social Democratic Party; SVP - Swiss People's Party.

