Can Switzerland latch on to EU plans for migrant deporation centres?

Italy has set up a deportation centre in the Albanian port city of Shëngjin where it processes asylum applications for migrants intercepted in the Mediterranean. In future, similar centres in third countries outside the EU are to be established to facilitate deportations. Vlasov Sulaj / Keystone

The Swiss government welcomed the EU's decision to set up deportation centres in third countries. Joint pilot projects with like-minded countries are conceivable.

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The EU is paving the way for “deportation hubs”. On Monday, the EU Council and the European Parliament agreed to create deportation centres in third countries outside the EU. Both have yet to reach a final decision.

Anyone who does not have the right to stay in the EU could be deported to a third country against their will. This can either be a transit country or to a final host country that is not their home country.

Swiss government supports the EU’s plans

In a statement, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) welcomed the EU’s decision on behalf of the Swiss federal government.

“Switzerland supports the creation of a European legal basis for the establishment of deporation centres in the Return Regulation,” it wrote.

EU Return Regulation binding for Switzerland The future EU Return Regulation, which makes deportation centres possible, is also binding for Switzerland within the framework of the Schengen Association. The SEM writes that Switzerland has two years to transpose the regulation into national law. Parliament will therefore have to decide on this. However, this does not mean that participation in a return centre is mandatory. The ordinance allows EU and Schengen states to set up return centres in third countries.

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Switzerland wants to cooperate with EU countries

In principle, the Swiss federal government already signalled in April 2026 that it could imagine participating.

“If other states are able to implement models for the relocation of removal centres to third countries in a legally compliant and effective manner, the Swiss federal government intends to examine participation in cooperation with like-minded states or a project of its own,” it wrote in a postulate report.

Germany could be a deportation partner in Europe In January 2026, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt presented his plans to the media on the sidelines of a summit. Germany, together with Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Greece, is planning to set up “return hubs” in third countries. Dobrindt did not specify which countries were being considered but there is speculation that Ethiopia, Tunisia, Rwanda, Uganda and Uzbekistan could be frontrunners.

Experts warn of high hurdles

In a study commissioned by the SEM, four Swiss migration experts analysed various models of how asylum procedures and deportations could be carried out abroad. The experts included former SEM Directors Mario Gattiker and Eduard Gnesa. They warn against exaggerated hopes. The greatest difficulty would be to find a partner country that could implement such a return centre on behalf of Switzerland in accordance with human rights, the experts wrote. The costs should also not be underestimated. The Swiss federal government shares these concerns.

Switzerland must offer something in return

A third country would naturally expect something in return if it accepts migrants from Switzerland and Europe. The four migration experts concluded that Switzerland has less to offer than EU countries. The latter could – depending on the host country – offer the prospect of support for an EU membership application. Switzerland, on the other hand, has room for manoeuvre in terms of development aid, economic aid, visa facilitation and access to the labour market.

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At the same time, they point out that African countries in particular are sceptical about the European plans for return centres. African countries are already bearing the brunt of taking in refugees.

Not a silver bullet

Experts and the SEM agree that return centres in third countries are not a comprehensive solution.

“From Switzerland’s perspective, the approach of return centres in third countries can only represent one aspect of the solution to future challenges in the area of migration,” the SEM wrote.

Return centres are at best a supplement to a functioning national asylum and repatriation system, but by no means a substitute for it.

Adapted from German by AI/ac

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