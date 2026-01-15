Swiss cantons strengthen tax attractiveness for companies

Cantons strengthen tax attractiveness for companies

Companies in Switzerland will benefit from tax relief between 2023 and 2025 as a result of changes to tax law. As a result, the cantons are strengthening their tax appeal for companies.

In many international locations, companies are now being taxed more heavily. This is to cover the increased financing requirements of countries. This is not the case in Switzerland, according to a press release from the economic research and consulting institute BAK.

According to the BAK Taxation Index, the effective corporate tax burden in 2025 was 13.4% on average, 10.6 percentage points below the international average of 24%. As a result, the Swiss cantons consolidated their high tax attractiveness and top positions in the ranking.

Companies in Schwyz (-0.4 percentage points) and Lucerne (0.3 percentage points) benefited from a lower tax burden due to lower tax rates. By contrast, those in Schaffhausen were taxed more heavily (+1.1 percentage points) due to a higher profit tax rate in response to the introduction of the OECD minimum tax in 2024.

The tax burden also increased in the canton of Zurich (+0.5 percentage points). This is because the deduction for self-financing decreased and the tax rate for legal entities in the cantonal capital increased. The tax rates on companies in the majority of cantons remain unchanged.

The BAK Taxation Index regularly measures the ordinary tax burden for companies in the Swiss cantons and their most important international competitors.

