How Switzerland got caught in the Magnitsky case – again

I cover international relations with a focus on Switzerland, lead journalistic investigations, and conduct deeply personal interviews on challenging topics. Over 25 years in journalism. Graduated from Moscow State University's Faculty of Journalism and the French Press Institute in Paris. Former TV/radio host in France and Russia. I am a published author and documentary filmmaker who has interviewed presidents and rock stars.
My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.
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