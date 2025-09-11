Swiss parliament does not want sanctions against Israel
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss parliament does not want sanctions against Israel
Like the Senate, the House of Representatives was against a proposal to impost sanctions against Israel. However, it called on the government to use all its influence to ensure that international humanitarian law is respected in Gaza.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Le Parlement ne veut pas de sanctions contre Israël
Original
At the end of a special debate on Gaza, the House of Representatives partially adopted a motion proposed by the Social Democrats on Thursday. However, it rejected the points calling for more concrete measures against Israel, including the resumption of EU sanctions against violent Israeli settlers and the suspension of the free trade agreement with Israel. It also rejected a text calling for a suspension of military cooperation with Israel.
Several speakers referred to the catastrophic situation in Gaza. “More than 64,000 people have died, a third of them children. That’s the equivalent of one school class a day,” said Social Democrat politician Fabian Molina. He added that it was not enough for the government to express its concern; Switzerland needed to increase the pressure on Israel.
More
More
Swiss diplomacy
Why Switzerland doesn’t recognise Palestine as a state
This content was published on
Around 150 countries – or three-quarters of UN member states – recognise Palestinian statehood. Switzerland, for various reasons, is not one of them.
Faced with a barrage of questions from the left, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin repeated that the governing Federal Council had repeatedly condemned violations of international humanitarian law and would continue its commitment to a ceasefire. He added that the Federal Council was deeply distressed by the situation on the ground, which he described as “carnage”.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe
This content was published on
The 21st Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) will screen 114 films, including 16 Swiss productions and 41 European or world premieres, from 25 September to 5 October. Actor Russell Crowe will receive an honorary lifetime achievement award.
Emergency financial aid authorised for Swiss village buried by landslide
This content was published on
The Valais Grand Council gives the green light for a solidarity contribution of CHF 10 million for the village of Blatten, which was destroyed by the landslide. The aid is to benefit the population, companies and associations.
Swiss SME sentiment remains stable despite steep US tariffs
This content was published on
Despite the high US tariffs, the mood among Swiss SMEs has hardly deteriorated. However, two thirds of export-oriented companies have now adjusted their export strategy, with one in ten even questioning it as a whole.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.