The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss position

Patrick Chappatte: ‘The path for satire has been getting narrower’

Patrick Chappatte drawing
Patrick Chappatte creating a cartoon for the American newspaper The Boston Globe. Carlo Pisani/SWI swissinfo.ch
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Patrick Chappatte: ‘The path for satire has been getting narrower’
Listening: Patrick Chappatte: ‘The path for satire has been getting narrower’

Swiss-Lebanese cartoonist Patrick Chappatte talks in our latest On the Record episode about why satire remains both relevant and important.

This content was published on
1 minute
Giannis Mavris , Carlo Pisani , Céline Stegmüller

Geneva-based cartoonist Patrick Chappatte, whose cartoons are published among others in The Boston Globe and Le Temps speaks as clearly as his cartoons are direct. As authoritarian regimes crack down on the press and a “caricature sits in the White House”, he aims to show “things how they really are”.

External Content

A long-term advocate of freedom of expressionExternal link, he is concerned about the increasing global attacks on satirists and cartoonists. “Humour is a barometer for democracy,” Chappatte says. “Cartoons can act as an antidote to propaganda and disinformation”.

As president of the Freedom Cartoonists Foundation, Patrick Chappatte advocates for fellow cartoonists. “We used to fight for cartoonists in remote countries. We’re now fighting for our freedoms in our democracies.”

Chappatte currently works for media in Switzerland, Germany, France and the United States. His cartoons have been translated into numerous languages and published in 130 countries. He also publishes journalistic comic reports, appears as an expert in the media and tours with an interactive show, which he performs in both French and English.

Patrick Chappatte and Giannis Mavris
Patrick Chappatte and Swissinfo journalist Giannis Mavris in the townhall of Geneva. Carlo Pisani/SWI swissinfo.ch

Edited by Virginie Mangin

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
47 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Jojo Mayer on his drums

More

Breaking protocol: Jojo Mayer and the machine

This content was published on He is one of the most influential drummers of recent decades, known both as a skilled technician and a visionary. Jojo Mayer talks to SWI swissinfo.ch about technology, tradition – and the future of music.

Read more: Breaking protocol: Jojo Mayer and the machine
Postcard from Switzerland

More

Switzerland says sorry!

This content was published on In a new satirical video format, Swiss comedian and director Patrick Karpiczenko apologises for Switzerland's transgressions.

Read more: Switzerland says sorry!

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
58 Comments
View the discussion
The upshot of cuts to Swiss foreign aid

More

The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid

This content was published on After the Swiss parliament cut millions from the 2025 foreign aid budget, the Swiss government announced which aid programmes would be axed.

Read more: The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR