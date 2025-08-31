Swiss president calls for solidarity at Wrestling Festival

At the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis in canton Glarus on Sunday, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter celebrated the values practised there. The sport of wrestling enables a peaceful festival and is an expression of solidarity with Switzerland.

She would not cut a good figure as a wrestler, joked the Swiss president. She would have to grow 30 cm and double her weight for that – said the woman from eastern Switzerland in front of 56,500 spectators in the world’s largest temporary arena.

Values such as mutual respect, esteem and camaraderie should also be increasingly represented in Switzerland outside of wrestling. “At the moment, it is particularly important to move closer together,” said Keller-Sutter, referring to the country’s foreign policy and economic challenges.

She went on to emphasise that Switzerland is reliable and predictable, that it abides by the law and acts democratically. “We stand for decency and respect and seek compromises.”

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

