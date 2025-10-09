Switzerland ‘welcomes progress’ on Gaza peace plan

People in Tel Aviv reacted to news that the first phase of a peace plan had been agreed by Israel and Hamas on Thursday morning that should lead to a pause in fighting. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland welcomes the first phase of an agreed peace plan for the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Thursday on X.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The foreign minister also praised the diplomatic efforts of the countries involved in the negotiations.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Cassis added that Switzerland was calling on all parties to implement the agreement in full. This includes releasing all hostages, observing the ceasefire, and ensuring unhindered access for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

+ Israel’s war in Gaza and how the humanitarian crisis unfoldedExternal link

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Islamist militant group Hamas had earlier in the day confirmed an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan presented by United States President Donald Trump. In addition to the US, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey were involved in the negotiations.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories