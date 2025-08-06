Swiss President Set to Meet Rubio on Wednesday to Avert Tariffs

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter will meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday as she makes a last-minute bid for a deal to lower the 39% tariff imposed last week by Donald Trump.

The meeting will take place at 10:15 a.m. in Washington, according to the State Dept public schedule for Wednesday.

The level of Trump’s tariff stunned the Swiss after talks that they thought looked promising. If the 39% tariff rate came into effect across the board — including on pharmaceuticals — that would put up to 1% of Switzerland’s economic output at risk over the medium term, according to Bloomberg Economics.

The move pushed Keller-Sutter to travel to the US on Tuesday to try to turn things around before tariff rates kick in on Thursday. The paradox faced by the Swiss president — who also is her country’s finance minister — is that any concessions may be politically costly without meaningfully curbing the US trade deficit with the Swiss that Trump has criticized. Gold, agriculture, planes, drugs, and energy are just some areas that may feature in the talks.

Switzerland’s $38 billion trade surplus with the US is probably the main obstacle to any deal. The nature of the massive gap — primarily down to gold, pharmaceuticals, watches and medical devices — means a quick reduction is unlikely.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.