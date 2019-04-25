Stefan Bohrer has been chosen as Swiss press photographer of the year by the Reinhardt von Graffenried Foundation, which every year picks the best press photos and photographer.



Basel-based Bohrerexternal link, 34, also won in the “news” category for his image of a large fire in Basel harbour.



“The picture is also a visual quote of a modern-day press photography classic,” said jury member Koni Nordmannexternal link, who compared it to the shot by Magnum photographer Thomas Hoepker of a group of young peopleexternal link in Brooklyn who nonchalantly chatted while the Twin Towers burnt in the background.



Bohrer is a freelance photographer and picture editor. He studied press photography at the MAZexternal link school of journalism in Lucerne and likes going on reportage. He is currently accompanying, for animal welfare organisation Vier Pfotenexternal link (four paws), an ill and neglected bear from Albania which is being cared for in Switzerland.



