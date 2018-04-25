A series of images looking through bullet holes in the Ukrainian town of Stanytsia Luhanska

July 3 is Independence Day in Minsk, the capital of Belarus

An image from a reportage on Iraqi army snipers in Mosul, northern Iraq

Iftekar Hussain from Pakistan was seriously injured by a bomb aged 17, losing members of his family in the event. Here he is in front of a stack of mattresses in a refugee shelter in Como, Italy

Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United after his team took the lead against Basel during a Champions League match

This young tennis player had the chance to play with Swiss professionals Belinda Bencic and Martina Hingis at a tournament in Biel

From a series of photos on the subject of football

Dentist Michael Keller in his mobile practice. Most of his patients are elderly

Pierre Maudet (left) during his failed attempt to become a cabinet minister

Walter and Silvia Frei have been married for 65 years and are well-known in Biel. They make their own clothes and live without radio and television

The western French-speaking town of Moutier narrowly voted to leave the German-speaking canton of Bern and join neighbouring Jura

Jürg Jegge, who invited the media to his home for his first interview after his sexual abuse of former students was made public

Swiss Press Photographer of the Year 2018.

This content was published on April 25, 2018 7:53 PM Apr 25, 2018 - 19:53

Guillaume Perret is the Swiss Press Photographer of the Year. He was chosen as the main winner at a ceremony in Bern on Wednesday.

The Reinhardt von Graffenried Foundationexternal link had previously named winners in six categoriesexternal link.

Guillaume Perret was rewarded in the “People” category for his images of Daniela Mossenta, a 67-year-old from Neuchâtel recovering from breast cancer.

Guillaume Perret with Daniela Mossenta at the awards ceremony

(Keystone)

Reto Oeschger came first in the “News” category. His picture, “The Dark Side of Jürg Jegge”, shows the former special needs teacher and well-known pedagogical author who admitted to sexual acts with former students. He looks like a “broken man”, according to the jury.

Niels Ackermann, who won the main prize in 2015, topped the “Swiss Stories” category for “Opération Valmy”, an image from the election campaign of Pierre Maudet, a young politician from Geneva who ran for a seat on the federal council in September (in vain).

“Poetry in press photography”, was how the jury described the series in the “Daily Life” category by Karin Hofer called “Pouring Pure Wine”. This followed a vintner who produces natural wine made with minimal chemical and technological intervention.

Alex Kühni’s image of a sniper in Mosul stood out in the “World” category, and Simon Tanner won the top “Sport” prize for his view of football.

(All picture rights lie with the authors. Text: SDA-ATS)



