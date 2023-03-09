Swiss prosecutors drop private jet probe into FIFA boss
Allegations that FIFA president Gianni Infantino fraudulently used a private jet have been dismissed by Swiss prosecutors.
The boss of world football’s governing body was suspected of improperly using a private jet when travelling from Suriname to Geneva in 2017.
But prosecutors accepted Infantino’s evidence that a scheduled flight had been cancelled, forcing him to charter the jet for an important meeting in the Swiss city.
The investigation was part of a larger probe into Infantino’s informal meetings with former Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber.
Criminal proceedings were launched in 2020 to investigate claims of breaching official secrets and abuse of public office. Infantino held off-record meetings with Lauber as FIFA was embroiled in a corruption scandal.
Two special prosecutors were appointed by parliament as the Office of the Attorney General was implicated in the allegations.
Infantino met with the special prosecutors in January to give evidence over the allegations, which he denies.
FIFA said it welcomed the decision to drop the private jet probe after its own Ethics Committee had previously ruled that the flight was in line with internal compliance rules.
It added that Infantino has waived any potential claims to compensation for damages over the accusation.
