Swiss prosecutors drop private jet probe into FIFA boss

FIFA President Gianni Infantino still faces a criminal probe into his meetings with Switzerland's former state prosecutor. Pa Wire

Allegations that FIFA president Gianni Infantino fraudulently used a private jet have been dismissed by Swiss prosecutors.

This content was published on March 9, 2023 minutes

swissinfo.ch/mga

The boss of world football’s governing body was suspected of improperly using a private jet when travelling from Suriname to Geneva in 2017.

+ The Swiss who would be king of football

But prosecutors accepted Infantino’s evidence that a scheduled flight had been cancelled, forcing him to charter the jet for an important meeting in the Swiss city.

The investigation was part of a larger probe into Infantino’s informal meetings with former Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber.

Criminal proceedings were launched in 2020 to investigate claims of breaching official secrets and abuse of public office. Infantino held off-record meetings with Lauber as FIFA was embroiled in a corruption scandal.

Two special prosecutors were appointed by parliament as the Office of the Attorney General was implicated in the allegations.

Infantino met with the special prosecutors in January to give evidence over the allegations, which he denies.

FIFA said it welcomed the decision to drop the private jet probe after its own Ethics Committee had previously ruled that the flight was in line with internal compliance rules.

It added that Infantino has waived any potential claims to compensation for damages over the accusation.

Articles in this story Switzerland: the land of cooperatives

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative