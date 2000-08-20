The German agency (BND) allegedly procured confidential information from the high-tech firm, Decotec, through former employees. The Federal prosecutor, Felix Bänziger, said Decotec, which specialises in disinfectants, had lodged a complaint on August 4. The BND first made its interest in Decotec known in the mid-1990s, due its business relations with Libya. Berne had provided extensive judicial aid to Germany that resulted in a German man's conviction for illegal exports to Libya. The SonntagsZeitung said when informed in 1999 of fresh suspicions of German espionnage, the Swiss authorities failed to act fearing they would not obtain judicial aid from Berlin. swissinfo with agencies

Swiss prosecutors investigate German secret service for espionage Aug 20, 2000 - 07:37 The Swiss ministry for public affairs is investigating suspected informers working for Germany's secret service in a case of industrial espionage at a company in Fribourg. The German agency (BND) allegedly procured confidential information from the high-tech firm, Decotec, through former employees. The Federal prosecutor, Felix Bänziger, said Decotec, which specialises in disinfectants, had lodged a complaint on August 4. The BND first made its interest in Decotec known in the mid-1990s, due its business relations with Libya. Berne had provided extensive judicial aid to Germany that resulted in a German man's conviction for illegal exports to Libya. The SonntagsZeitung said when informed in 1999 of fresh suspicions of German espionnage, the Swiss authorities failed to act fearing they would not obtain judicial aid from Berlin. swissinfo with agencies