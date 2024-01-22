Swiss railway seeks to mitigate impact of German strike

The exact impact of the threatened German railway worker strike in Switzerland is not yet known. sda-ats

Swiss Federal Railways is taking action to dampen the negative effects of planned strike action by railway workers in Germany this week.

January 22, 2024

Switzerland is currently developing a replacement concept for the Swiss section of the route. The aim is to ensure that domestic traffic is not affected if possible, it was announced on Monday.

Swiss rail operators are in close contact with Deutsche Bahn. The effects of the rail strike in Germany are still unclear in detail at this time.

Swiss Federal Railways wants to inform its customers as quickly as possible about the effects of the strike on Switzerland. They recommend postponing trips to or through Germany to another time.

As part of a special gesture of goodwill from Deutsche Bahn, travellers have the opportunity to postpone their trip and use the ticket sooner or later.

The train drivers' union GDL called on Deutsche Bahn employees to go on strike on Monday night. This will begin in passenger traffic early on Wednesday morning at 2am and last until Monday next week at 6pm.

The union members at DB Cargo, which is responsible for freight transport, have been called a strike from Tuesday at 6pm.





