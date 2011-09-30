Swiss sign deal with Kosovo over prisoners

This content was published on September 30, 2011 1:55 PM Sep 30, 2011 - 13:55

Kosovan and Swiss prisoners are to be allowed to serve their sentences in their respective homelands, the cabinet has decided.

The government said on Friday that it had approved a bilateral treaty with Kosovo on the issue which is now open for signature.

In certain cases the accord allows for a transfer against the will of the person involved, but does not provide for automatic transfers, a Federal Justice Office statement explained.

Prisoners would only be sent to their homeland if they have committed a criminal offence that is punishable in both Switzerland and Kosovo, it added. Both countries have to agree and are not obliged to rubber stamp a decision.

The treaty should help Switzerland decrease the number of foreign prisoners in its jails, according to the statement. Serving a sentence in their homelands also makes it easier for prisoners to reintegrate into society afterwards, it said.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

Links

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.