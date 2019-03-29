Swiss Solidarity collects CHF3 million for Yemen

This content was published on March 29, 2019 9:24 AM

A Yemeni boy and a family member push a wheelbarrow with empty canisters to a roadside water pipe in Sana'a on March 22

(Keystone)

The Swiss public has expressed its solidarity for the victims of the war in Yemen, donating more than CHF3.1 million ($3.1 million) on Thursday to a collection by Swiss Solidarity.

The collection was organised in partnership with the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, swissinfo.ch’s parent company, and will go to organisations that help civil society in Yemen, especially those in the field of health, hygiene and drinking water supply.

+ Swiss Solidarity – war in Yemen appeal for supportexternal link

For four years Yemen, located on the south-western tip of the Arabian Peninsula, has been wracked by a bitter civil war, which has weakened the local population and shattered the health system, Swiss Solidarity saysexternal link.

Some 24 million people – 80% of the population – are dependent on aid, with 1.8 million children suffering from undernourishment. This makes it the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, according to the UNexternal link.

On Thursday, nearly 400 volunteers took turns throughout the day to collect pledges at telephone centres in Chur, Geneva, Lugano and Zurich. The money raised will enable Swiss Solidarity to co-finance the most urgent projects of partner organisations, such as Adra, Handicap International, Médecins sans Frontières and Save the Children.

The foundation has already made CHF1 million available to its partners.

While the dedicated collection day is over, fundraising remains open and donations can be made onlineexternal link or via postal account 10-15000-6 (“Yemen”). Payment slips from Swiss Solidarity are also available in all postal offices.

Keystone-SDA/ts

