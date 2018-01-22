This content was published on January 22, 2018 10:37 AM Jan 22, 2018 - 10:37

The Hölloch is known as one of the largest cave systems in Europe due to its extraordinary length.

(Keystone)

Eight men have been trapped in the Hölloch cave network in Switzerland’s Muotathal valley since early Sunday morning. They are unhurt and are currently stuck in a water-tight bivouac.

The group of cavers aged between 35 and 55 was surprised by a sudden onrush of water during an excursion with a professional guide. A specialist search and rescue team has reached them but is waiting for the water to recede before making their way out of the cave along a three-kilometre-long route. The situation is being continually assessed by the specialists but it is likely that the men will remain trapped until Tuesday when the weather is predicted to calm down. In the meantime, the group is receiving psychological support.



The trapped men have enough materials and food to survive inside the bivouac, where the temperature is six degrees Celsius.

The Hölloch cave system (external linkGerman for ‘hell-hole’) in the central Swiss canton of Schwyz is known as one of the largest cave systems in Europe due to its extraordinary length which is estimated to be at least 190 kilometres, but could possibly be ten times longer. Cavers have become trapped there in the past, particularly in winter when most expeditions take place because of low water levels.



SDA-ATS/ln

