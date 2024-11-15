Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Swiss Steel to cut 800 jobs amid weak demand

This content was published on
1 minute

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss Steel Group will cut around 800 jobs in its home market of Switzerland and abroad due to weak demand in European manufacturing, low production levels, and a subdued growth outlook, the steelmaker said on Friday.

“The cuts are painful, but unfortunately unavoidable,” Swiss Steel CEO Frank Koch said in a statement.

The steps aim at ensuring the long-term optimization and security of Swiss Steel’s production sites in Switzerland, Germany, and France, the company said.

The cuts primarily affect European production sites and the sales organization. They will bring down the company’s number of employees to less than 7,000 in the first half of 2025.

In Switzerland, 130 of 750 jobs at the Emmenbruecke plant are due to go and the cuts will affect production and administrative areas. Natural attrition alone will likely not suffice, necessitating lay-offs of around 80 staff, the company said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
204 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR