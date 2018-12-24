See in other languages: 9 See in other languages: 9 Languages: 9

Switzerland can afford to throw away a lot of food - two million tons to be precise, each year. But 7.5% of the population in the wealthy country live below the poverty line, and can't afford a good meal. A project wants to change that by redistributing the food.



The project, Schweizer Tafel, based on the American concept, City Harvest, and similar efforts in Germany, addresses the imbalance. Surplus food from supermarkets that is past its date of sale is collected and distributed to homeless shelters, street kitchens, emergency shelters and other relief organisations. It amounts to 16 tons of food each day.



The project was founded in 2001 in the Swiss capital, Bern.

