The latest batch of tourism statistics show a marked rise in the number of overnight stays in Swiss holiday homes, hostels and campgrounds in 2017, boosting the overall trend of a resurgent tourism sector.
The figuresexternal link were published on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office and show that overnight stays in non-hotel accommodation rose by 6.7% in 2017 to 15.9 million.
Swiss tourists accounted for over two-thirds of the demand (10.8 million overnight stays, a rise of 7% on 2016). Of the foreign influx, over four-fifths were from European countries; non-European visitors increased at a slower rate.
