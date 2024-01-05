Swiss unrealistic about pollution footprint

Many people do not think enough about the consequences of flying. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Many people in Switzerland pollute the environment more than they think, according to a self-assessment survey conducted by the Sotomo research group.

The Sotomo survey shows for the first time how much different Swiss population groups are polluting the climate. The self-assessment of the Swiss when it comes to climate differs greatly from reality.

In its latest survey commissioned by Helion, the Sotomo research centre investigated the question of how climate-friendly the Swiss see themselves in comparison to the Swiss average. The result: an overestimation of self-confidence across the population.

Some 56% rate their own behavior as more climate-friendly than that of the Swiss population as a whole. Only 10% think their behavior is more harmful to the climate. If the assessment were correct, an equal number would have to consider themselves to be more climate-friendly and more harmful to the climate.

For top earners (more than CHF16,000 Swiss per month) the disparity between self-assessment and actual behavior is particularly large. Only a quarter of them say they emit more CO₂ than the rest of the population.

The reality is different: In fact, 79% of top earners emit more CO₂ than the average. According to Sotomo, this indicates a lack of awareness among high earners.

Although a large part of the population has a distorted perception of their own CO₂ emissions, according to Sotomo, there is a strong connection between assessment and actual behavior. People who rate their own behavior as more climate-friendly actually have a smaller CO₂ footprint.

The group that considers their behavior to be very climate-friendly, however, falls out of line. This group has a low value when it comes to consumption, but not when it comes to flying and further mobility.

According to Michael Hermann, the head of Sotomo, those who see themselves as particularly exemplary underestimate the importance of flying for their footprint and, on the other hand, overestimate the importance of consumption. “Flying cannot be compensated for by eating a little less meat.”

Flying is and remains the number one climate sinner. This is also made clear by comparing the footprints of men and women. On average, women eat a vegetarian diet significantly more often than men, and this has only a minimal impact on their footprint.

In addition to mobility, living is responsible for a lot of CO₂ emissions. According to Herrmann, pointing the finger at top earners again because they live in the largest apartments is wrong. Although high earners consume more square metres per person, they live more often in well-insulated new apartments and often heat with renewable energies. “That’s why poorer people need to receive support so that they can afford renovations,” says Herrmann.

There is awareness of climate change among the Swiss population: almost three quarters of those surveyed believe in man-made climate change and are aware that they themselves have to make a contribution to combating it.

Nevertheless, almost two thirds are now annoyed by the issue of climate change, as the survey shows. As devastating as climate change is, people would rather not deal with it.





