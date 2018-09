This content was published on September 18, 2018 11:00 AM Sep 18, 2018 - 11:00

Day 1 of the fifth edition of the Swiss-US Energy Innovation Days, organised by the Federal Office of Energy and swissnex Boston, took place in Geneva and Lausanne on August 20.

Experts in energy research, government, and industry from both nations gathered to hear 25 talks on topics ranging from urban mobility and smart cities, to helping energy systems bounce back from disaster.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!