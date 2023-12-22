Swiss village threatened again by fresh landslide

More Schwanden residents may have to leave their homes. © Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Intense rainfall has triggered new landslides in the central Swiss village of Schwanden, raising fears of another evacuation for residents.

This content was published on December 22, 2023 - 16:01

Keystone-SDA

On Friday morning, several hundred cubic meters of mud reached a residential area in canton Glarus that has only been habitable again for a few weeks.

The approximately 30 residents are not allowed to leave their houses for the time being, as the Glarus Süd community wrote on Friday afternoon. A new evacuation is being considered. Last week, 64 people were evacuated from the same area due to the impact of last summer's devastating landslides.

The debris flows occurred at 6.20am on Friday morning. According to the community, the emergency services were already busy counteracting the consequences of the heavy rain at 5am. In the afternoon, the emergency services were still working to bring the situation under control.

At the end of August, two landslides in Schwanden destroyed dozens of buildings. Just last week it became clear that 40 of those affected would never be able to return to their homes. The buildings are even supposed to be demolished.





