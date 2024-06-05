Swiss Vote on Europe’s Highest Health Costs in Debate Echoing US

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss are getting ready to vote on whether to curb the personal costs of a health system that charges its users more than in any other country in Europe.

Under Switzerland’s unique practice of consulting citizens at the ballot box, two rival propositions on June 9 offer them the chance to reform a funding model that is one of the region’s only examples where insurance fees aren’t linked to how much you earn.

The vote is a legacy of the recent cost-of-living crisis, where the spiraling cost of health premiums became a key driver of higher bills, in a country that otherwise enjoyed one of the lowest paces of inflation among advanced economies.

In partial echoes of previous debates in the US, Switzerland’s national discussion pits a push for fairness, incensed by the use of a public funding backstop to help rescue Credit Suisse, against traditional concepts of individual duty that are pervasive in a highly conservative country.

The current system, dating back to the 1980s, does grant subsidies to one in four Swiss who are low earners, but the overall cost remains onerous — especially for the poorest.

Even so, any social justice argument might not sway enough people, according to Michael Hermann, a Zurich-based political analyst who conducts polls for the Swiss public broadcaster.

“It’s going to be close,” he said. “It’s traditional in Switzerland for health to be seen as a matter bearing a lot of personal responsibility.”

What gives Hermann pause for thought though is a shift among citizens toward entertaining more left-leaning initiatives.

A vote earlier this year to raise pensions, the first such welfare increase by plebiscite in modern Swiss history, is one such example and might suggest appetite to spend more. The change in attitudes could be linked to the banking debacle, he says.

The high cost of premiums is a top-level concern too. Eurostat data show that spending on health forms a bigger part of the inflation basket in Switzerland than any other country in the region.

The national system is generally considered to yield high-quality care, but the cost to citizens keeps rising. Switzerland tops the OECD’s list for health-sector prices, and the Swiss total per-capita spending of about $8,000 in 2022 is only exceeded by the US.

Much like many Americans, all Swiss pay a flat rate of insurance, depending only on a chosen deductible and place of residence. As much as 3,200 francs ($3,517) per year for treatments aren’t covered and must be paid out of pocket.

“People with very high incomes pay the same as the middle class,” said Alexander Geissler, a health economist at the University of St Gallen. “Such a system would be perceived as unfair in many countries.”

The government recently defended the current approach as ensuring solidarity between genders, ages as well as the healthy and the sick. Existing subsidies mean the poor can afford it, officials said.

But that doesn’t fly for the Social Democrats, whose initiative to link premiums to income would incur an annual cost of as much as 5 billion francs.

Their promotional literature cites the example of Ueli Schaerrer, a 71-year-old retired mailman from the Swiss heartland around Biel, who pays some 16% of his retirement provision on insurance and still would have to spend almost a full month’s earnings if he got seriously ill.

“If I get sick and have to go to the hospital, I’m in trouble,” the party quotes him as saying.

But not everyone wants change. Lukas Poschung, a 31-year-old lawyer from Zurich, prefers the current system.

“I think 3,000 or 3,500 francs a year is okay for being well looked-after if I get a serious illness,” he said. “Health insurance for me is a form of solidarity between the healthy and the sick, and in this sense I’m grateful to only pay in.”

Such sentiments might win the day, says Hermann the political analyst. He says some voters worry that it will reward patients for seeing doctors more often than necessary. Cities and French and Italian-speaking areas could most likely benefit, and those in Switzerland’s German-speaking, more rural cantons may shirk at that, Hermann adds.

However the vote goes, Stefan Boes, a professor at the University of Lucerne, reckons that this month’s ballot will augur some sort of change for the health system.

“The insured and the providers both have realized that more value for money is needed,” he said. “I see the initiatives mainly as the population signaling to politicians that ‘something has to happen.’”

