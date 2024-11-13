Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swisscom’s Vodafone Italia acquisition cleared by Italian communications authority

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Swisscom’s acquisition of Vodafone Italia was cleared by Italy’s communications authority AGCOM, the Swiss telecoms group said on Wednesday.

The 8 billion euro ($8.48 billion) acquisition is still subject to two other regulatory approvals, including that of the Italian antitrust authority AGCM, Swisscom said.

The AGCM, whose approval is required to complete the deal, in September opened an in-depth review of Swisscom’s buyout of Vodafone Italia, which would be merged with Fastweb.

($1 = 0.9435 euros)

