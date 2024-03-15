Swisscom to Buy Vodafone’s Italian Business for €8 Billion

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Swisscom AG has agreed to buy Vodafone Italia for €8 billion ($8.7 billion) and merge the carrier with its own Fastweb SpA business, fending off rival bidders including French billionaire Xavier Niel.

The Swiss operator will finance the acquisition through cash. Vodafone preferred Swisscom’s bid over a previous proposal from Niel’s Iliad because it has a larger cash component, Bloomberg News has reported. In a separate statement, Vodafone said it will be returning €4 billion to shareholders via stock buybacks.

Vodafone Italia and Fastweb are the country’s second- and fourth-biggest operators, respectively, with combined sales of about €7 billion annually. Italy accounts about 11% of Vodafone’s revenue and is its largest market after Germany and the UK.

(Updates with Vodafone comment in the second paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.