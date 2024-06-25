Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Switzerland Aims to Secure New EU Deal This Year, President Says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland wants to conclude negotiations on a new deal with the European Union this year, setting a timetable on a long-running issue that’s hit multiple hurdles over the years. 

President Viola Amherd said at an event on Tuesday that the government wants to move “as fast as possible, but as slow as necessary,” in order to get the best deal for the country.

“The political goal is to conclude the negotiations this year,” she said. It is “in the interests of Switzerland, its economy, its industry and its research that solutions are found quickly. But the quality of the results comes first.”

  • NOTE: Negotiations started in March, read more here
  • Amherd also said that Swiss arms manufacturers should be more able to sell their products abroad
  • Swiss state will seal more long-term contracts to give companies security for planning
  • Read more: Swiss to Soften Rules on Arms Exports But Won’t Help Ukraine

–With assistance from Paula Doenecke.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

