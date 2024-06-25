Switzerland Aims to Secure New EU Deal This Year, President Says

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland wants to conclude negotiations on a new deal with the European Union this year, setting a timetable on a long-running issue that’s hit multiple hurdles over the years.

President Viola Amherd said at an event on Tuesday that the government wants to move “as fast as possible, but as slow as necessary,” in order to get the best deal for the country.

“The political goal is to conclude the negotiations this year,” she said. It is “in the interests of Switzerland, its economy, its industry and its research that solutions are found quickly. But the quality of the results comes first.”

Amherd also said that Swiss arms manufacturers should be more able to sell their products abroad

Swiss state will seal more long-term contracts to give companies security for planning

