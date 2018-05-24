Switzerland clinches top spot in European railways comparison

This content was published on May 24, 2018 2:25 PM May 24, 2018 - 14:25

The Swiss firm was rated best for cyclists, winter sports, families with kids, and disabled passengers.

(Keystone)

The Swiss Federal Railways was ranked the ‘best overall’ railway operator in Europe in a comparison of 16 train companies.

The Swiss rail company beat the German Deutsche Bahn and ÖBB Austrian Railways, who finished second and third place respectively, according to the Great Trains Comparison Reportexternal link commissioned by booking platform Loco2. It won best service in four of 12 categories - cyclists, winter sports, families with kids, and disabled passengers – against which the trains were assessed. It also managed second place in three categories: foodies, environmentalists and couples.

“Swiss trains run far beyond the borders of Switzerland and, whether within Switzerland itself or on an international journey, we have found them to be uniformly excellent,” said the report.

Deutsche Bahn was not far behind the Swiss rails, bagging the top spot for meeting the needs of environmentalists and backpackers, and providing a quiet ambience. Italian rail company Trenitalia was deemed best for business travelers, while the French SNCF was voted the best option for speedy travel between city centres.

The report looked at high-speed, long-distance daytime trains with journeys of at least 400km and services were judged based on a questionnaire and original research.

Study findings Swiss remain rail champions of Europe Switzerland’s rail system remains the best in Europe, according to the 2017 European Railway Performance Index. See in another language: 1 Arabic (ar) سويسرا بلد رائد في مجال خدمات السكك الحديدية

swissinfo.ch/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!