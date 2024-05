Switzerland says Russia not invited ‘at this stage’ to Ukraine peace talks

ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss government said on Thursday that Russia has not been invited “at this stage” to talks to be held in Switzerland in mid-June aimed at helping bring about peace in the conflict between Moscow and Ukraine.

“Switzerland is convinced that Russia must be involved in this process,” the Swiss government said in a statement. “A peace process without Russia is not possible.”